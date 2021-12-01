BURLINGTON DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 5:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and
1. ZAP-21-11; 164 North Willard Street Appeal (RL, Ward 1E) Luke Purvis Appeal of zoning application denial for installation of fence and related gates. Continuance requested by appellant.
2. ZP-19-567; 15 Conger Avenue (RL-W, Ward 5S) Karen Maynard / Patricia Stratmann
Time extension for approval to demolish existing structure and construct new single family home and related site improvements.
3. ZP-21-509; 72-76 Elmwood Avenue (RH, Ward 2C) Michael Alvanos / PBGC LLC Construct three-unit detached residential building on site of former Methodist Church. One single family dwelling remains.
4. ZP-21-759; 77 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Grace Ciffo / Nedde Pine LLC Reconsideration of condition #22 "Rooftop mechanicals shall be screened", for ZP21- 118OG, also related to ZP21-0927CA.
