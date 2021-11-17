Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82003470763?pwd=OVhzd3FsekxQQW53d0pjMU9PZ0ZBQT09 Password: 429811
Webinar ID: 820 0347 0763
Telephone: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZAP-21-17; 48-50 Greene Street (RM, Ward 2C) On Point Properties, Inc / Olivia Chandler
Appeal of zoning application denial for fire escape.
2. ZP-21-732; 278 Main Street (RH, Ward 8E) COTS / Bob Duncan
Major impact review of 16-unit addition to existing building.
3. ZP-21-723; 321 Manhattan Drive (RM, Ward 2C) 321 Manhattan LLC / Sam Gardner Establish a short term rental (bed & breakfast).
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at
www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
