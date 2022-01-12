Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 5:00pm Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86855059883?pwd=QzhqMnl1N3ZEYVdrYjQrWTZwbzNwQT09
Password: 234883
Webinar ID: 868 5505 9883
Telephone: US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
1. ZP-21-816; 273 Pearl Street, 11, 15, and 21 Hungerford Terrace (RH, Ward 8E) Benjamin Frye / 15 Hungerford Terrace LLC
Amendment to approved 4 lot PUD. Zoning Permit: ZP-20-0720CA/MA. Add 3 units to approved PUD, window and parking changes.
2. ZAP-21-11; 164 North Willard Street (RL, Ward 1E) Luke Purvis
Appeal of fence permit denial.
3. ZAP-21-21; 164 North Willard Street (RL, Ward 1E) Luke Purvis
Appeal of adverse determination regarding pre-existing nonconforming status of gravel strip.
4. ZP-21-815; 570 South Prospect Street (RCO/RG Ward 6S) Amy E. Tarrant Living Trust
PUD with two lot subdivision and tree removal.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
