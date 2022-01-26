Public Hearing Notice: Burlington Development Review Board, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 5:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Remote Meeting
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85948879302?pwd=Q3FZcDczQ1YxRklodE1ZRC9XQXcxQT09 Password: 368367
Webinar ID: 859 4887 9302
Telephone: US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833
1. ZP-21-844; 77-79 Monroe Street (RH, Ward 3C) Lucas Jenson / 77-79 Monroe St LLC Use one unit of the duplex as a bed and breakfast (short term rental).
2. ZP-22-4; 59 King Street (RH, Ward 5S) Antonio Colangelo Use one unit of the duplex as a bed and breakfast (short term rental).
3. ZP-21-833; 65 Scarff Avenue (RL Ward 5S) Antonio Colangelo / Mark & Laurie Kotorman Establish a bed and breakfast (short term rental) within existing residence.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
The City of Burlington will not tolerate unlawful harassment or discrimination on the basis of political or religious affiliation, race, color, national origin, place of birth, ancestry, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, veteran status, disability, HIV positive status, crime victim status or genetic information. The City is also committed to providing proper access to services, facilities, and employment opportunities. For accessibility information or alternative formats, please contact Human Resources Department at (802) 540-2505.
