Burlington Public Hearing Notice: February 16, 2021 

REMOTE MEETING
Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81701436630?pwd=N2x1ai93M2pKcnRHcnhmcXh1RGdadz09
Webinar ID: 81701436630
Password: 842557
Telephone: +13017158592 or +13126266799 or +19292056099 or +12532158782 or +13462487799 or +16699006833
1. 21-0589CU; 19-21 Monroe Street (RH, Ward 3C) Henry Stark Establish short-term rental (bed and breakfast) in apartment.
2. 21-0601CU; 327 South Winooski Avenue (RM, Ward 6S) John and Maria O'Brien Establish one bedroom short-term rental (bed and breakfast).
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
