 Burlington Public Hearing Notice: February 16, 2021 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 27, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Burlington Public Hearing Notice: February 16, 2021 

BURLINGTON DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD
Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, 5:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE


REMOTE MEETING

Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81701436630?pwd=N2x1ai93M2pKcnRHcnhmcXh1RGdadz09

Webinar ID: 81701436630
Password: 842557

Telephone: +13017158592 or +13126266799 or +19292056099 or +12532158782 or +13462487799 or +16699006833

1. 21-0589CU; 19-21 Monroe Street (RH, Ward 3C) Henry Stark Establish short-term rental (bed and breakfast) in apartment.

2. 21-0601CU; 327 South Winooski Avenue (RM, Ward 6S) John and Maria O'Brien Establish one bedroom short-term rental (bed and breakfast).

Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation