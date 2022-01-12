Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 5:00pm Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82179561421?pwd=ZGxlTEhjWmF2Y0hXOFJPTWU0ellyZz09
Password: 899764
Webinar ID: 821 7956 1421
Telephone: US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-21-798; 28 Crowley Street (RM, Ward 3C) Martha Carvalho Sandoval / Rawsonville Investments LLC
Home occupation to offer professional therapeutic massage to clients out of one room in the home.
2. ZP-21-796; 266 Pine Street (ELM, Ward 5S) Justin Bunnell / Pine Properties LLC
Change of use to a café within Unit 122 and a portion of Unit 116.
3. ZP-21-799; 200 Shelburne Street (RL, Ward 6S) Mary Stanton / Vermont Donut Enterprises Real
Replacement of existing noncompliant freestanding and wall sign with new signage that is closer to, but not entirely, compliance with the sign ordinance.
4. ZP-21-800; 501 Pine Street (ELM, Ward 5S) Cassy Gardner / Vermont Gas Systems Inc.
Construct a container café use on the vacant property.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
