Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice 

Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86151740219?pwd=UmNWZnVaWURZb0U3a0pGeDlLWUU2Zz09 Password: 353047
Webinar ID: 861 5174 0219
Telephone: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
1. ZP-21-720; 86-88 North Winooski Avenue (RM, Ward 2C) Nora King / Gerald LeClair Request permit for after-the-fact partial demolition of a historic carriage barn in response to a Notice of Violation, and request approval to demolish the remaining carriage barn.
2. ZP-21-606; 111 North Winooski Avenue (RH, Ward 3C) Michael Alvanos / Daniel & Holly Trahan
Demolition of rear structure (barn) and construction of 6 new apartments at the rear of the property with associated parking and landscape improvements
3. ZP-21-762; 22 Park Street (RH, Ward 2C) Rolf Danielson
Apply for Bed & Breakfast status for Unit 3 (2 bedroom) and Unit 4 (3 bedroom)
4. ZAP-21-19; 2 Tower Terrace (RL, Ward 6S) Kellen Brumsted / Mark Stephenson & Linda Jones
Appeal of deck permit
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
