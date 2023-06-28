Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (at 645 Pine Street) Meeting
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227?pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09
Webinar ID: 832 2569 6227
Passcode: 969186
Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or
+1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-23-253; 453 Pine Street (E-LM, Ward 5S) Derrick Davis / Kelley DesRoches
Construction of 30,000 square foot health club (spa/bathhouse) and 12,400 square foot retail/commercial buildings with associated site improvements.
2. ZP-23-222; 10-12 Oak Street (RM, Ward 2C) Harold & Juliet Moran / Anna Thelemarck
Establish dwelling unit within the garage and reconfigure driveway. PUD for 2nd detached dwelling unit.
3. Joint Institutional Parking Management Plan
Continued review of proposed 2023-2028 Plan.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
The City of Burlington will not tolerate unlawful harassment or discrimination on the basis of political or religious affiliation, race, color, national origin, place of birth, ancestry, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, veteran status, disability, HIV positive status, crime victim status or genetic information. The City is also committed to providing proper access to services, facilities, and employment opportunities. For accessibility information or alternative formats, please contact Human Resources Department at (802) 540-2505.
