June 30, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice 

Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87159517593?pwd=aWJsdXUzTDVaZzJDWnN0bEowVGpqUT09

Password: 309405

Webinar ID: 871 5951 7593

Telephone: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833

1. ZAP-21-11; 164 North Willard Street (RL, Ward 1E) Luke Purvis

Appeal of fence permit denial.

2. ZP-21-479; 1-7 Church Street (FD6, Ward 3C) One Church Street Partnership LLP Alternative compliance for installation of blade sign on building exterior.

3. ZP-21-481; 166 East Ave (RL, Ward 1E) Cynthia Cook

Request for short-term rental of one unit in owner occupied duplex.

Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.

