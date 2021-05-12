Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 5:00 PM Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
REMOTE MEETING
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85024138316?pwd=VHdubEFMLzRXQjNQKzd0cEs1Y05zUT09 Webinar ID: 850 2413 8316
Password: 053341
Telephone: US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
1. 21-0927CA; 77 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Nedde Real Estate
49-unit residential apartment building.
2. 21-0799CA; 157-159 South Champlain Street (FD5, Ward 3C) Nathan Dagesse New five-story building with 32 new residential units.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
