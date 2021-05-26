 Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 26, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice 

REMOTE MEETING

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85976499785?pwd=WVpxRlZLclpWMWQwTVZLM01DU3gxUT09 Password: 494251

Telephone: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

1. 21-0909CA; 81 Dunder Road (RL-W, Ward 5S) Jonathan Heller
Creation of accessory dwelling unit to be used as a bed and breakfast use - amending ZP18-0682CU.

2. 21-0785CA/CU; 57 South Williams Street (RH, Ward 1E) Chabad of Vermont
Change of use from dormitory rooms to an elementary school.

3. 21-0922LL; 68-70 Conger Ave (RL-W, Ward 5S) Michele Bushey
Appeal of lot line adjustment with 78-80 Harrison Ave.

4. 21-0923LL; 78-80 Harrison Ave (RL-W, Ward 5S) Michele Bushey
Appeal of lot line adjustment with 68-70 Conger Ave.

5. 21-0409CA/MA; 362 Riverside Ave (NAC-RC, Ward 1E) Douglas G. Boyden
64-unit Senior Housing development and related site work. Lot line merger included.

Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.

