May 12, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday June 2, 2021, 5pm Public Hearing Notice 

REMOTE MEETING


Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85024138316?pwd=VHdubEFMLzRXQjNQKzd0cEs1Y05zUT09

Webinar ID: 850 2413 8316


Password: 053341


Telephone: US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or

+1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782


1. 21-0927CA; 77 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Nedde Real Estate 49-unit residential apartment building.


2. 21-0799CA; 157-159 South Champlain Street (FD5, Ward 3C) Nathan Dagesse

New five-story building with 32 new residential units.

