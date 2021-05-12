Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday June 2, 2021, 5pm Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
REMOTE MEETING
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85024138316?pwd=VHdubEFMLzRXQjNQKzd0cEs1Y05zUT09
Webinar ID: 850 2413 8316
Password: 053341
Telephone: US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or
+1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
1. 21-0927CA; 77 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Nedde Real Estate 49-unit residential apartment building.
2. 21-0799CA; 157-159 South Champlain Street (FD5, Ward 3C) Nathan Dagesse
New five-story building with 32 new residential units.
