Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 5:00pm Public Hearing Notice 

Remote Meeting
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227?pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09
Webinar ID: 832 2569 6227
Passcode: 969186
Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZPW-22-62; 187 Pearl Street FD6, Ward 3C) 187 Pearl Street LLC / Chris Mason Request for alternate compliance under form code to restore historic masonry openings and install three windows abutting alleyway.
2. ZAP-22-1; 77 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Nedde Bank LLC / Liam Murphy
Appeal of adverse determination regarding compliance with inclusionary zoning requirements of condition 4, ZP #20-0453CA, for payment in lieu for inclusionary housing units.
3. ZP-21-800; 501 Pine Street (E-LM, Ward 5S) KS Pine LLC / Kurt Schueler
Establish a food truck/container kitchen café.
4. ZP-22-199; 51 Elmwood Avenue (RH, Ward 3C) City DPW / Samantha Dunn
Establish temporary emergency shelter including 30 shelter pods, community resource center, and bathhouse. Continued hearing rescheduled from July 5, 2022.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
