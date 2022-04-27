Burlington Development Review Board, Public Hearing Notice: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:00pm 

Remote Meeting
1. ZP-22-171; 23 North Champlain Street (RH, Ward 3C) Henry Stark
Establish a bed and breakfast (short-term rental) within existing duplex; one bedroom in each unit totaling 2 bedrooms (one unit owner occupied). (Project Manager, Mary O'Neil)
2. ZP-22-168; 69 Monroe Street (RH, Ward 3C) Matthew Volin & Fiona Lee
Establish a bed and breakfast (short-term rental) within existing residence. (Project Manager, Mary O'Neil)
3. ZP-22-97; 228 Maple Street (RH, Ward 6S) Mark Kuprych
Establish a bed & breakfast (short-term rental) use within one unit of the existing 8-unit apartment building. Applicant also requests a parking waiver. (Project Manager, Ryan Morrison)
4. ZP-22-199; 51 Elmwood Avenue (RH, Ward 3C) City DPW / Samantha Dunn
Establish temporary emergency shelter including 30 shelter pods, community resource center, and bathhouse. (Project Manager, Scott Gustin)
5. ZP-22-200; 38 South Winooski Avenue (FD5, Ward 8E) First Congregational Church / Doug Viehmann
Two-lot subdivision. No new development included. (Project Manager, Ryan Morrison)
Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential.
