Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice 

REMOTE MEETING
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89490816875?pwd=YTZqTXB6bUdxVWFvM0k2NEFmaEJmdz09
Webinar ID: 894 9081 6875
Password: 228291
Telephone: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
1. 21-0816SN; 65 Main Street (FD5, Ward 3C) 65 Main Condo Association, Inc
Install three signs and seek alternative compliance for proposed directory sign.
2. 21-0361CU; 41 Pine Place (RM, Ward 5S) Sam Catalano
Request for three-bedroom short-term rental (bed and breakfast) and two-bedroom boarding house within duplex. No construction proposed.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
