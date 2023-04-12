Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 5:00 PM Public Hearing Notice 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
In Person (at 645 Pine Street) Meeting
1. ZAP-23-2; 410 North Street (RL, Ward 1E) Eva Wendeborn / Scott Goodwin
Appeal of zoning administrative denial (ZP-23-80) to convert existing single family home with detached ADU to a duplex.
2. ZAP-23-3; 25 Oakledge Road (RL-W, Ward 5S) 25 Oakledge Drive Realty, LLC / Marisha Taylor / Ellie Tretola
Appeal of zoning administrative denial (ZP-23-52) to modify driveway layout.
3. ZAP-23-4; 71-73 Peru Street (RH, Ward 3C) Damon Lane
Appeal of zoning administrative denial (ZPW-23-18) to replace wooden windows with vinyl casement windows.
4. ZP-23-141; 80 Archibald Street (RM, Ward 2C) Martha Ahmed / Ishmael Ahmed
Cannabis home occupation.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
The City of Burlington will not tolerate unlawful harassment or discrimination on the basis of political or religious affiliation, race, color, national origin, place of birth, ancestry, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, veteran status, disability, HIV positive status, crime victim status or genetic information. The City is also committed to providing proper access to services, facilities, and employment opportunities. For accessibility information or alternative formats, please contact Human Resources Department at (802) 540-2505.
