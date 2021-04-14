Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 5:00 p.m. Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
REMOTE MEETING
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83847498134?pwd=elVReUk0WklkVjgyaklaUUIvSmc4Zz09
Webinar ID: 838 4749 8134
Password: 191951
Telephone: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
1. 21-0837CA; 180 North Street (NMU, Ward 3C) 180 North, LLC
Demolish historic garage and rebuild on existing footprint. Add accessory dwelling unit above garage. Add driveway and landscaping.
2. 21-0785CU; 57 South Williams Street (RH, Ward 1E) VT Organization for Jewish Education, Lubavitch
Convert apartments within existing facility to an elementary school use.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
find, follow, fan us: