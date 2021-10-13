BURLINGTON DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 5:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81930553531?pwd=ZjhqOE9abHhyaDZJUjFmc3BQcXhUdz09
Password: 706819
Webinar ID: 819 3055 3531
Telephone: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-21-614; 77-87 Pearl Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Jacob Hinsdale / 77-87 Pearl St LLC Demolish existing historic barn and convert to green space.
2. ZAP-21-15; 230 Main Street (FD5, Ward 6S) Matt Daly Esq / Mid-Town Associates Inc Appeal notice of zoning violation regarding non-compliance with zoning permit 21-0478CA for building and site demolition and conversion to green space.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
