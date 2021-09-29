Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 5:00pm 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84010525738?pwd=V0ZCK3pqM1VhbEoxMUZGYmhDVm0rQT09 Password: 272000
Webinar ID: 840 1052 5738
Telephone: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-21-655; 162 North Champlain Street (RM, Ward 3C) Jessica Hyman Demolish existing garage included in VT historic register and replace with larger garage.
2. ZAP-21-15; 227-235 Main Street (FD5, Ward 6S) Winkeldom, LLC / Mark Hall Appeal notice of zoning violation regarding illuminated window graphics.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at
www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
find, follow, fan us: