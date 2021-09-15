Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 5:00pm, Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81232279645?pwd=Z0FxNy9ZcDRRdmowY0ttcm4rV3p2QT09 Password: 360747
Webinar ID: 812 3227 9645
Telephone: + 1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-21-648; 702 Lake Street (UR, Ward 3C) City of Burlington
Conditional use application for continued snow storage in the Urban Reserve.
2. ZAP-21-14; 716 Pine Street (E-LM, Ward 5S) 716 Pine Street, LLC
Appeal denial of zoning application for new main entrance to the building and change of use to food & beverage processing (brewery with tasting room).
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at
www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
