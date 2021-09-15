 Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 5:00pm, Public Hearing Notice | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 15, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 5:00pm, Public Hearing Notice 

Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81232279645?pwd=Z0FxNy9ZcDRRdmowY0ttcm4rV3p2QT09 Password: 360747

Webinar ID: 812 3227 9645

Telephone: + 1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

1. ZP-21-648; 702 Lake Street (UR, Ward 3C) City of Burlington

Conditional use application for continued snow storage in the Urban Reserve.

2. ZAP-21-14; 716 Pine Street (E-LM, Ward 5S) 716 Pine Street, LLC

Appeal denial of zoning application for new main entrance to the building and change of use to food & beverage processing (brewery with tasting room).

Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at

www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation