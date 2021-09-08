Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83300424626?pwd=NWtya0ZqbEUrUStjZW1aYks1TG12Zz09 Password: 798731
Webinar ID: 833 0042 4626
Telephone: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
1. ZP-21-577; 63 North Avenue (RM-W, Ward 3C) Joseph Piscotty
Variance request of backyard setback to move garbage shed in back parking area.
2. ZAP-21-13; 240-242 Pearl Street (RM, Ward 2C) John Dubie
Appeal of ZPS-21-5, an administrative denial of a replacement sign.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at
www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
