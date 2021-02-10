Burlington Public Hearing Notice: Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021, 5:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Burlington Development Review Board Remote Meeting
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84346105661?pwd=dTJLb3UrcDFyNWM5VkZqOU9FSWNVZz09
Webinar ID: 843 4610 5661
Password: 842557
Telephone: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
1. 21-0638CU; 251-253 South Union Street (RL, Ward 6S) Two Fifty Three South Union Realty LLC, Rebecca Weisman and Christopher Wright Cronin
Change of general office use to neighborhood commercial use (health studio & medical office). No site or exterior building changes.
2. 21-0647CU; 428 South Winooski Ave (RM, Ward 6S) Jill Badolato
Establish short-term rental (bed and breakfast) within existing dwelling unit.
3. 21-0414CA/MA; 75 Cherry Street (FD6, Ward 3C) BTC Mall Associates, LLC
Mixed use redevelopment of the former Burlington Town Center mall site.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
