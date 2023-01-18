Burlington Development Review Board 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 5:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
In Person (at 645 Pine Street) Meeting
1. ZAP-22-9; 94 Glen Road (RL, Ward 6S) Joel FitzGerald / Barbara & Stephen George Appeal of zoning approval (ZP-22-508) to install new shed, expand driveway, and establish an in home office.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
