 Burlington Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 18, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Burlington Development Review Board 

Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 5:00 PM

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

In Person (at 645 Pine Street) Meeting

1. ZAP-22-9; 94 Glen Road (RL, Ward 6S) Joel FitzGerald / Barbara & Stephen George Appeal of zoning approval (ZP-22-508) to install new shed, expand driveway, and establish an in home office.

Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation