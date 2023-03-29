Burlington Development Review Board 

Published March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 29, 2023 at 10:04 a.m.
Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 5:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
In Person (at 645 Pine Street) Meeting
1. ZP-23-33; 120 Depot Street (RM-W, Ward 3C) Andrea Trombley / Steve Trombley
Height variance request up to 60 ft.
2. ZP-23-104; 65 Scarff Avenue (RL, Ward 5S) Mark Kotorman / Laurie Kotorman
Home occupation to conduct private Pilates classes in existing bedroom.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
