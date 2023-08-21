Burlington Entrepreneur Buys Historic Old North End Synagogue 

click to enlarge
- File: Matthew Roy ©️ Seven Days
- The exterior of Ahavath Gerim synagogue
A historic synagogue in Burlington's Old North End has a new owner.
The congregation of Ahavath Gerim sold the property, located at 168 Archibald Street, in June to a local entrepreneur who plans to convert it into a food hall and several apartments. The structure is the oldest known Jewish building of worship in Vermont.
Burlington resident Kitter Spater purchased the property, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, for $300,000 and is now working to restore it. Pomerleau Real Estate i
nitially listed the synagogue for $650,000
in 2021. But because of structural issues and the length of time it was on the market, the sellers were willing to slash the price by more than half, Spater said in an interview last week.
Spater – who cofounded and sold dog-gear company Kurgo and recently started Sloggn Gear
, which makes vehicle travel racks — said it's been his lifelong dream to rehab an old, storied building and "be a part of history." He intends to turn the main sanctuary and balcony of the building into an incubator for six to eight small food vendors, a concept he described as "Faneuil Hall meets food trucks." He said he envisions it as a place where families can gather and a way to breathe new life into the Old North End. In the evenings, he hopes to create a more "adult-oriented" space, with a bar and live music.
He also plans to build several apartments in the basement and house his office in the building, pending city approval to rezone the space for mixed use.
But first, Spater has a long to-do list. That includes repairing structural damage to the brick building's foundation, walls and roof, and figuring out how to salvage some of the original design elements, such as a stamped-tin ceiling.
That work has been "daunting at times" but also a lot of fun, Spater said: "My dream has not faded yet."
He's also working with historic preservationists and leaders of Ohavi Zedek, the synagogue on North Prospect Street, to make sure that Ahavath Gerim's religious relics are preserved.
The Ohavi Zedek congregation, started by Lithuanian Jews in the late 19th century, worshipped at the Archibald Street synagogue until 1952, when they moved to a more modern building up the hill. But some members stayed behind and formed their own congregation, Ahavath Gerim. The synagogue has not been used for religious services since before the pandemic.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy of Devin Colman
- The synagogue's copper ark
This summer, master craftsman Ray O'Connor painstakingly extracted a 13-foot, built-in copper ark that housed Torah scrolls and brought it to Ohavi Zedek, where it will eventually be installed into one of the synagogue's sanctuaries.
With the permission of Ahavath Gerim's board, Ohavi Zedek also took possession of a lectern, several pews and a bema, or raised platform from which the Torah is read.
Ohavi Zedek will also maintain the right to use an outbuilding on the property, known as a chevra kadisha, which is used to cleanse and purify the dead before burial. It's the only such structure in northern Vermont.
Ohavi Zedek's president, Jeff Potash, said he is delighted that his synagogue has been able to acquire some of Ahavath Gerim's storied treasures. He likened it to Ohavi Zedek's acquisition of the Lost Mural
, which was painted in the sanctuary of Chai Adam Synagogue in 1910 and
installed in Ohavi Zedek's entryway last year. Eventually, Ohavi Zedek hopes to create an on-site museum that celebrates the Old North End's rich Jewish history.
Potash said he's thankful to Spater for taking so much care in restoring Ahavath Gerim and doesn't mourn the fact that the building will be used for nonreligious purposes.
Vermont still has a vibrant Jewish community and multiple places of worship, Potash said: "The nature of all religious enterprise is that it changes."