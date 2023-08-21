Burlington Entrepreneur Buys Historic Old North End Synagogue 

click to enlarge File: Matthew Roy ©️ Seven Days

The congregation of Ahavath Gerim sold the property, located at 168 Archibald Street, in June to a local entrepreneur who plans to convert it into a food hall and several apartments.

he structure is the oldest known Jewish building of worship in Vermont.



The synagogue's copper ark The Ohavi Zedek congregation, started by Lithuanian Jews in the late 19th century, worshipped at the Archibald Street synagogue until 1952, when they moved to a more modern building up the hill. But some members stayed behind and formed their own congregation, Ahavath Gerim. The synagogue has not been used for religious services since before the pandemic.

Ohavi Zedek will also maintain the right to use an outbuilding on the property, known as a chevra kadisha, which is used to cleanse and purify the dead before burial. It's the only such structure in northern Vermont.





Potash said he's thankful to Spater for taking so much care in restoring Ahavath Gerim and doesn't mourn the fact that the building will be used for nonreligious purposes.



Vermont still has a vibrant Jewish community and multiple places of worship, Potash said: " The nature of all religious enterprise is that it changes."