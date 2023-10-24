Burlington High School Principal Put on Leave After Pulling Fire Alarm 

Courtesy

Debra Beaupre

said he could not share any details about Beaupre's leave. But he assured families that the district was "working as quickly as possible to resolve this situation."



"I decided to evacuate the building to ensure safety and provide emotional space to students and staff amid a heightened, atypical situation," Beaupre wrote in an October 20 email. "I realize that this alternative was stressful in the moment, as fire drills are surprising and signal an emergency ... I regret if any student or staff member is experiencing any lingering unsettledness."

Burlington High School principal Debra Beaupre has been put on indefinite leave, days after she pulled the fire alarm during a lunchtime scuffle between students.In an email to the school community, district superintendent Tom FlanaganMonday's announcement came five days after she pulled the fire alarm amid a student altercation during lunch, leading to an evacuation of the building and a visit from the Burlington Fire Department. Beaupre later sent an email to families explaining what had happened.The Burlington School District would not confirm whether Beaupre's leave was tied to the fire alarm incident.