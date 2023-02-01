Burlington Landmark Henry’s Diner For Sale 

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen

Henry's Diner

The past several years have brought major changes to Burlington's downtown breakfast scene, including the move of Mirabelles Café to South Burlington after almost 30 years and the closure of Penny Cluse Café just shy of its quarter-century anniversary. But the longevity of those two landmarks pales in comparison with that of Henry's Diner, which opened in 1925 at 155 Bank Street and is currently on the market for $275,000, according to a V/T Commercial real estate listing.

Business continues as usual while Henry's is for sale. Given its longevity and the strong niche the historic diner fills downtown, it's unlikely that a new owner would make significant changes to the eatery housed in a distinctive stucco-covered building, which is not included in the deal. The BizBuySell listing details that the operation grosses $1.2 million annually from an all-day breakfast menu that includes overstuffed omelettes and steak and eggs, plus its signature skillets and Greek specialties.

click to enlarge File: Melissa Pasanen

The Vermonter corned beef hash skillet at Henry's Diner

The international touch comes from the heritage of Henry's current owners, longtime local restaurateurs Bill and Naomi Maglaris, who bought it in 2004. Bill Maglaris declined to talk with Seven Days, but Tony Blake of V/T Commercial confirmed by text that the pair is "ready to retire."

The couple has owned or co-owned several other Vermont diners, including Arcadia Diner in South Burlington, now Parkway Diner; and Athens Diner in Colchester, which they sold in 2020, Blake said.

"At one point, they owned and operated five diners and a commissary," he said. "We've slowly sold off the others, one at a time, and saved the cherry for last."