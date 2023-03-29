Burlington Mourns the Death of Michael Hayes, aka Margaurite LeMay of the House of LeMay 

Stuck in Vermont: A New Era for the House of LeMay

Episode 651

For 27 years, Bob Bolyard and Michael Hayes performed in drag together as spunky sisters Amber and Margaurite LeMay. Their epic run ended when Hayes had a stroke in 2019. Eva Sollberger recently attended a historic garage sale, where Hayes sold some of his hand-sewn costumes, jewelry and wigs.

By Eva Sollberger

Stuck in Vermont