Burlington Planning Commission Public Hearing Cancellation Notice 

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
The Public Hearing scheduled for Tuesday, February 14th has been cancelled.
A rescheduled Public Hearing is noticed below.
BURLINGTON PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment ZA-23-02: Inclusionary Zoning
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). The public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, February 16, 2023, with the hearing starting at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
To join virtually from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted:
Link: https://zoom.us/j/96676412363
Webinar ID: 966 7641 2363
To join virtually by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted:
Number: +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 966 7641 2363
This Public Hearing will take place only virtually. There is no in-person option.
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
• ZA-23-02: This amendment modifies the General Requirements for Inclusionary Units to allow for greater flexibility in providing affordable housing. Specifically, the amendment creates alternative compliance pathways to meeting the bedroom mix and unit size requirements in developments where the project's market rate units' floor area and bedroom mix differ significantly from demand for affordable housing unit types.
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
• ZA-23-02: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive
Development Ordinance:
• ZA-23-02: Modifies Sec. 9.1.8 and Sec. 9.1.14
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The proposed amendment can be reviewed in hard copy posted on the first floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments
For accessibility information or alternative formats, please contact the City Planning department or 711 if you are hearing or speech impaired.
