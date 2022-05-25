 Burlington Planning Commission PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 25, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Burlington Planning Commission PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment

ZA-22-03: Steep Slopes

ZA-22-05: Burlington High School Zoning

ZA-22-06: Transitional Shelter

ZA-22-07: Maximum Parking & TDM

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). The public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with the hearing starting at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:

To join virtually from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted: Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85626575088 Webinar ID: 856 2657 5088

To join virtually by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted: Number: +1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 856 2657 5088

To join the meeting in person: Sharon Bushor Room, Room 102, City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):

Statement of purpose:

The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:

ZA-22-03: To identify areas within the city with 15% or steeper slopes and adjacent upslope lands and outline criteria for addressing slope stability and suitability for development

ZA-22-05: To rezone the Burlington High School site on Institute Road to enable public schools as a permitted use in a new Burlington High School Campus Overlay Zone

ZA-22-06: To enable for managed temporary shelters as a form of emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness

ZA-22-07: To replace minimum parking requirements with maximums, modify transportation demand management requirements, and revise certain use and situational parking standards

Geographic areas affected:

These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:

ZA-22-03: All areas and zoning districts within the city.

ZA-22-05: The Burlington High School propert located at 52 Institute Road

ZA-22-06: All areas and zoning districts within the city

ZA-22-07: All areas and zoning districts within the city

List of section headings affected:

The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:

ZA-22-03: Modifies Sec. 5.2.4; Creates Map 5.2.4.1 – Steep Slopes Overlay District

ZA-22-05: Modifies Sec. 4.4.4-A; Sec. 4.4.4-C; Creates Sec. 4.5.2-B(6) – Burlington High School Campus; Creates Sec. 4.5.2-H – District Specific Regulations: Burlington High School Campus (BHS); Creates Map 4.5.2-8 ICC-BHS: Burlington High School Campus; Creates Sec. 4.5.2.H-4 and 4.5.2.H-5

ZA-22-06: Modifies Sec. 5.4.13, Sec. 3.2.7, and Sec. 13.1.2

ZA-22-07: Modifies Sec. 4.4.1-D, Sec. 4.4.5-D, Sec. 4.5.3-C, Sec. 4.5.6-C, Sec. 5.1.1-C, Sec. 5.1.1-D, Sec. 5.3.6-C, Sec. 5.4.12-A, Sec. 8.1.3, Sec. 8.1.3-A, Sec. 8.1.3-B, Sec. 8.1.3-C, Sec. 8.1.4, Sec. 8.1.5; Deletes Sec. 8.1.6, Sec. 8.1.7; Modifies Sec. 8.1.8; Deletes Table 8.1.8 - Minimum Off-Street Parking Requirements; Modifies Sec. 8.1.9; Modifies Table 8.1.9-1 – Maximum Off-Street Parking Requirements; Modifies Sec. 8.1.9-A, Sec. 8.1.12; Deletes Sec 8.1.15; Modifies Sec. 8.1.16-B; Sec. 8.1.16-C; Modifies Sec. 8.3.3, Sec. 8.3.4 and Sec. 8.3.5.

The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The proposed amendment can be reviewed in hard copy posted on the first floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation