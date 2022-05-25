Burlington Planning Commission PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment
ZA-22-03: Steep Slopes
ZA-22-05: Burlington High School Zoning
ZA-22-06: Transitional Shelter
ZA-22-07: Maximum Parking & TDM
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). The public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with the hearing starting at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
To join virtually from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted: Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85626575088 Webinar ID: 856 2657 5088
To join virtually by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted: Number: +1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 856 2657 5088
To join the meeting in person: Sharon Bushor Room, Room 102, City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
ZA-22-03: To identify areas within the city with 15% or steeper slopes and adjacent upslope lands and outline criteria for addressing slope stability and suitability for development
ZA-22-05: To rezone the Burlington High School site on Institute Road to enable public schools as a permitted use in a new Burlington High School Campus Overlay Zone
ZA-22-06: To enable for managed temporary shelters as a form of emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness
ZA-22-07: To replace minimum parking requirements with maximums, modify transportation demand management requirements, and revise certain use and situational parking standards
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
ZA-22-03: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
ZA-22-05: The Burlington High School propert located at 52 Institute Road
ZA-22-06: All areas and zoning districts within the city
ZA-22-07: All areas and zoning districts within the city
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
ZA-22-03: Modifies Sec. 5.2.4; Creates Map 5.2.4.1 – Steep Slopes Overlay District
ZA-22-05: Modifies Sec. 4.4.4-A; Sec. 4.4.4-C; Creates Sec. 4.5.2-B(6) – Burlington High School Campus; Creates Sec. 4.5.2-H – District Specific Regulations: Burlington High School Campus (BHS); Creates Map 4.5.2-8 ICC-BHS: Burlington High School Campus; Creates Sec. 4.5.2.H-4 and 4.5.2.H-5
ZA-22-06: Modifies Sec. 5.4.13, Sec. 3.2.7, and Sec. 13.1.2
ZA-22-07: Modifies Sec. 4.4.1-D, Sec. 4.4.5-D, Sec. 4.5.3-C, Sec. 4.5.6-C, Sec. 5.1.1-C, Sec. 5.1.1-D, Sec. 5.3.6-C, Sec. 5.4.12-A, Sec. 8.1.3, Sec. 8.1.3-A, Sec. 8.1.3-B, Sec. 8.1.3-C, Sec. 8.1.4, Sec. 8.1.5; Deletes Sec. 8.1.6, Sec. 8.1.7; Modifies Sec. 8.1.8; Deletes Table 8.1.8 - Minimum Off-Street Parking Requirements; Modifies Sec. 8.1.9; Modifies Table 8.1.9-1 – Maximum Off-Street Parking Requirements; Modifies Sec. 8.1.9-A, Sec. 8.1.12; Deletes Sec 8.1.15; Modifies Sec. 8.1.16-B; Sec. 8.1.16-C; Modifies Sec. 8.3.3, Sec. 8.3.4 and Sec. 8.3.5.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The proposed amendment can be reviewed in hard copy posted on the first floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments
find, follow, fan us: