Burlington Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice 

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment
ZA-22-08: Short Term Rentals
ZA-22-09: Public Art
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). The public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with the hearing starting at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
To join virtually from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted:
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82754488061 Webinar ID: 856 2657 5088
To join virtually by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted:
Number: +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 827 5448 8061
To join the meeting in person:
Sharon Bushor Room, Room 102, City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
- ZA-22-08: To accompany already adopted Chapter 18 amendments in establishing, defining and regulating Short term rental (STR) as a new use.
- ZA-22-09: To define public art in the Comprehensive Development Ordinance and establish language exempting public art from standards requiring a zoning permit for its installation.
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
- ZA-22-08: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
- ZA-22-09: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
- ZA-22-08: Modifies Sec. 3.1.2-C; Sec. 8.1.8; 13.1.2; Sec. 14.3.4-H; and Appendix A – Use Table
- ZA-22-09: Modifies Sec. 3.1.2-C; and Sec 13.1.2
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The proposed amendment can be reviewed in hard copy posted on the first floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments
