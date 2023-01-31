Burlington Police Chief in Spotlight After Revelation of Private Patrols 

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger

click to enlarge Courtesy

City Councilor Ben Traverse (D-Ward 5)

In a memo to councilors last week, Weinberger wrote that the contract doesn’t allow ongoing, private patrols and said the labor attorney who negotiated that language has signaled he agrees. The attorney, John Maitland, is doing “additional due diligence … to confirm this preliminary opinion,” Weinberger wrote.The River Watch contract has since lapsed, and Weinberger has told Murad to not renew it. A property manager for River Watch sent residents an email two days after the story ran, saying that the complex is “not able to hire off-duty officers at this time.”Residents may notice “yet another increase in criminal activity,” the property manager wrote in the email, which was obtained by. “We suggest that you take any necessary precautionary measures as you see fit to protect your personal safety and property. We are currently evaluating how best to provide safety going forward.”The River Watch deal was inked at a time when the acting chief, mayor and police union were repeatedly complaining that staffing woes have left the department unable to respond to calls for service. The union and Murad have both blamed the council’s Progressive caucus, which led a June 2020 vote to cut the police force by 30 percent through attrition. The council has since reversed the cuts, approving sizable pay raises and recruitment bonuses for officers.The revelations about the contract coincides with a push for civilian oversight of the police. Voters in March will consider a ballot item to create an independent “control board,” whose members could investigate officer misconduct and mete out punishment. Both Weinberger and Murad have urged voters to reject the measure, which Progressives support.In an interview on Tuesday, Weinberger said the control board isn’t designed to have oversight of extra-duty contracts. He added that this situation proves there is already “a lot of scrutiny on how our officers conduct themselves,” noting the police commission’s special meeting. (Weinberger only learned of the contract last week, from.) Murad won’t face any discipline for how he handled the matter, the mayor’s office confirmed.City officials, including Weinberger, have expressed concerns that the River Watch contract amounts to an unfair pay-to-play public safety system. In his memo, Weinberger wrote that the contract “competes with other priority volunteer overtime shifts and assignments.”That includes patrols that the city is currently farming out to the Vermont State Police to battle crime downtown. The city has paid off-duty troopers a cumulative $13,480 since the contract began on October 5, 2022 — two days after Burlington cops signed the River Watch agreement, records show. Weinberger said the union was offered the downtown patrols but turned them down.Weinberger plans to meet with union members to discuss the contract issue and has asked Murad to assess whether the department has “sufficient controls” to prevent officers from working too many hours. He’s also heard from at least one other neighborhood interested in hiring off-duty Burlington police for security details sincepublished its first story on the issue.Officer Joseph Congdon, the police union’s spokesperson, said in a text message toon Monday that the union has “no further comment on this matter.”Weinberger still plans to bring Murad back for reappointment, though it’s unclear if he’ll succeed. A year ago, the council’s Progressive caucus sank the acting chief’s nomination with a 6-6 tie vote. But when two Progs resigned from the council — and lost one of those seats to a Democrat in a December special election — Weinberger and his party suddenly had the numbers to appoint the chief. The mayor has said he will try the vote again but hasn’t indicated when.Meantime, at least one Dem — Traverse — is concerned about Murad's decisions. The South End councilor said his constituents are frustrated.“They were told in one breath that there's not enough resources to respond to them, only to find out that there are enough resources to pick up this department-approved side gig,” Traverse said.“I don’t understand how something like this was signed off on,” he added.Two other Democrats — Council President Karen Paul (Ward 6) and Sarah Carpenter (Ward 4) — didn’t respond to multiple interview requests. Councilor Joan Shannon (D-South District), in a text message, declined an interview until she learns more about the situation and didn’t respond when asked whether she would still vote for Murad.Newly elected Councilor Maea Brandt (D-East District) was noncommittal, first saying she would support Murad because “there are no other candidates at this time,” and then that she’d need to discuss the matter with her constituents.Councilor Mark Barlow (I-North District) said he’s supporting Murad regardless, but Dieng, his fellow New North End councilor, isn't sure. Dieng said “it’s definitely very problematic” that Murad didn’t inform the council about the contract.“That 100 percent commitment I had before, I’m not sure if I’m still there,” he said.Progressives, meanwhile, say these doubts only validate their decision to reject Murad a year ago. Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3) said allowing the patrols while the city pays state troopers for extra duty was “an astonishing lack of judgment and an example of poor leadership.”Outgoing Councilor Perri Freeman (P-Central District) agreed, saying even if the contract allows such patrols, Murad’s decision to let them proceed was unethical.“It makes me wring my hands a little bit,” Freeman said. “It frustrates me that it did not raise a red flag.”