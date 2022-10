click to enlarge courtesy of Evan LeCompte

The Burlington Record Fair

click to enlarge courtesy of Evan LeCompte

The Burlington Record Fair poster

The sixth annual Burlington Record Fair returns to Nectar's in Burlington this Sunday, October 23, for another day of crate digging and record spinning.The event features more than 20 vendors from all over Vermont, including Burlington Records , Winooski's Autumn Records and Montpelier's Buch Spieler Records . Out-of state-vendors such as Black Dog Records from Bloomingdale, N.Y., will also be on hand. Several private vendors will have their collections available, as well.The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Early birds looking to score deals or find rarities can pay a $5 entry fee to peruse the stacks for the first hour. After noon, the fair is free and runs until 4 p.m. According to organizer Evan LeCompte, who also deejays under the handle Cre8 , DJs will spin vinyl all day, as the floor of Nectar's morphs into a massive record shop for the day.