Burlington Residents Make a Final Push for the High School Bond 

click to enlarge Alison Novak ©️ Seven Days

A honk-and-wave event last week in Burlington

Last Thursday evening, around 20 community members gathered on the sid ewalk in front of Burlington’s North Avenue Alliance Church with signs bearing a message in all caps: WE NEED A HIGH SCHOOL. VOTE YES.



The group — a mix of school commissioners, parents, students and a person dressed as the high school's Seahorse mascot rumored to be school board chair Clare Wool — waved their signs at cars cruising up and down North Avenue and exiting the Burlington Beltline. Every few minutes, a driver pounded their horn and waved a fist in the air, prompting the sign holders to break into cheers.

