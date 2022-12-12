Burlington Residents Will Vote on Creating a Police Oversight Board 

click to enlarge File: Rob Donnelly

nother charter change on the March ballot. Known as "Proposition Zero," the proposal would allow residents who get enough signatures on a petition to put ordinance changes and advisory items directly on the ballot; the current process requires city council and mayoral sign-off.





City officials verified both petitions late last week. The charter changes would need approval from the legislature and governor before they could become law in Burlington.

In a statement on Monday evening, Weinberger said the measure is "even more problematic and misguided" than when it was proposed two years ago.



"Over the last two and a half years we have lost more than 40% of our police officers, many due to concerns about the lack of support for their work by the City Council and the community," Weinberger wrote. "This proposal would dramatically exacerbate those concerns just as we are beginning to recover from the 2020 Council vote to reduce the officer cap."

Current and former police officers would be barred from serving on the board, as would people with cops in their immediate family. Weinberger took particular umbrage with this provision, calling it "absurd and offensive." He pledged to vote "no" on the ballot item and urged others to do the same.



"The community now has an important opportunity to express their support and appreciation for the brave, difficult and essential work that police do by decisively voting down this Charter Change," Weinberger wrote.