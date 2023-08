Burlington Restaurant Owner Ahmed Omar Dies Unexpectedly 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Oliver Parini

Ahmed Omar at a bodybuilding competition in 2014.

"pushing me to do more reps than I think I can do,"

"He was always giving you advice: how to do recipes to build muscle, to lose fat. He was always giving: a protein shake, a tip. He was a person who was willing to give all the time."

But most of all, Kismayo Kitchen was known for its warm, energetic and ambitious owner who seemed to beam with a perpetual smile."He just had this electric smile," said his longtime friend, photographer andcontributor Oliver Parini, who collaborated with Omar on a series of healthy recipe YouTube video tutorials . "You could not help but smile back.""His smile never left his face," concurred Omar's friend, Islam Hassan, the former imam of the Islamic Society of Vermont.Omar, as he was known to all, was the youngest of 14 children. His family fled war-torn Somalia and became refugees in Kenya. They came to the U.S. in 2004, when Omar was 17. He graduated from Burlington High School two years later.Before Omar became a restaurateur, he worked as a personal trainer and online health coach. He was a competitive bodybuilder and continued to prioritize his physical health while also aiming to help and inspire others to do the same.When talking with Seven Days last year about his YouTube video series, Omar said he just wanted to show his fellow Somali how to cook with health in mind. "When God gives you skills, you're gonna share with your people," he said with a broad smile.Among those he influenced was Hassan, who first met Omar in his role as imam of the Islamic Society of Vermont, where he served for a decade before moving to Ohio earlier this year. Hassan said Omar was not only a deeply committed member of the mosque but also became a personal friend.The two men often worked out together at a local fitness club early in the morning after the first prayer of the day. Omar would always encourage his friend to work harder,Hassan recalled.