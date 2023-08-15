Burlington Restaurant Owner Ahmed Omar Dies Unexpectedly 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Oliver Parini

Ahmed Omar in late 2022

Hassan added that Omar also gave generously to the Islamic Society but preferred to do that quietly. When the group was raising funds to buy a former church in South Burlington to become its new mosque, Hassan said Omar gave a significant anonymous donation. "This is something that not a lot of community members knew," Hassan said.More public were the generous amounts of food that Omar provided for the Muslim community for many events, including the breaking fast meals during Ramadan. "This is something that touched the hearts of everyone," Hassan said.Parini said he will remember his friend for his enthusiastic devotion to his family and his faith along with food, bodybuilding and fashion. "He was such a unique, quirky guy. He lived life to the fullest," Parini said.In a follow-up text, Parini added that toward the end of the YouTube videos they shot together, "Omar would always say, 'The secret ingredient is always love.'" That phrase was also emblazoned on the side of his Kismayo van, Parini noted."He had so much love to share with the world and I think that's why he loved cooking so much," Parini wrote. "He could cook for the world and have a positive impact on his community."