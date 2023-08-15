Burlington Restaurant Owner Ahmed Omar Dies Unexpectedly 

click to enlarge
- File: Glenn Russell
- Ahmed Omar at Kismayo Kitchen in 2019
Ahmed Omar, chef-owner of Kismayo Kitchen
in Burlington, died on Sunday at his New North End home, according to Yusuf Ali, president of the Islamic Society of Vermont
, of which Omar was a devoted member. Ali said he had no further details about the cause of death at this time.
Omar, who was in his mid-thirties, was the married father of two young daughters. He opened what he described as a multicultural restaurant in 2019
. Kismayo Kitchen, which Omar named for the Somali city where he was born, became known for its Somali dishes, such as coconut chicken stew with rice, as well as all-American classics, such as Philly cheesesteaks.
But most of all, Kismayo Kitchen was known for its warm, energetic and ambitious owner who seemed to beam with a perpetual smile.
"He just had this electric smile," said his longtime friend, photographer and Seven Days
contributor Oliver Parini, who collaborated with Omar on a series of healthy recipe YouTube video tutorials
. "You could not help but smile back."
"His smile never left his face," concurred Omar's friend, Islam Hassan, the former imam of the Islamic Society of Vermont.
Omar, as he was known to all, was the youngest of 14 children. His family fled war-torn Somalia and became refugees in Kenya. They came to the U.S. in 2004, when Omar was 17. He graduated from Burlington High School two years later.
Before Omar became a restaurateur, he worked as a personal trainer and online health coach. He was a competitive bodybuilder and continued to prioritize his physical health while also aiming to help and inspire others to do the same.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy of Oliver Parini
- Ahmed Omar at a bodybuilding competition in 2014.
When talking with Seven Days
last year about his YouTube video series, Omar said he just wanted to show his fellow Somali how to cook with health in mind. "When God gives you skills, you're gonna share with your people," he said with a broad smile.
Among those he influenced was Hassan, who first met Omar in his role as imam of the Islamic Society of Vermont, where he served for a decade before moving to Ohio earlier this year. Hassan said Omar was not only a deeply committed member of the mosque but also became a personal friend.
The two men often worked out together at a local fitness club early in the morning after the first prayer of the day. Omar would always encourage his friend to work harder, "pushing me to do more reps than I think I can do,"
Hassan recalled. "He was always giving you advice: how to do recipes to build muscle, to lose fat. He was always giving: a protein shake, a tip. He was a person who was willing to give all the time."
Hassan added that Omar also gave generously to the Islamic Society but preferred to do that quietly. When the group was raising funds to buy a former church in South Burlington to become its new mosque, Hassan said Omar gave a significant anonymous donation. "This is something that not a lot of community members knew," Hassan said.
More public were the generous amounts of food that Omar provided for the Muslim community for many events, including the breaking fast meals during Ramadan. "This is something that touched the hearts of everyone," Hassan said.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy of Oliver Parini
- Ahmed Omar in late 2022
Parini said he will remember his friend for his enthusiastic devotion to his family and his faith along with food, bodybuilding and fashion. "He was such a unique, quirky guy. He lived life to the fullest," Parini said.
In a follow-up text, Parini added that toward the end of the YouTube videos they shot together, "Omar would always say, 'The secret ingredient is always love.'" That phrase was also emblazoned on the side of his Kismayo van, Parini noted.
"He had so much love to share with the world and I think that's why he loved cooking so much," Parini wrote. "He could cook for the world and have a positive impact on his community."
This story will be updated as new information regarding Ahmed Omar's death is available.