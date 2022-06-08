Burlington School District Construction Manager (CM) Pre-Qualification Request For The Burlington High School Building Project 

The Burlington School District invites interested Construction Managers to submit a Letter of Interest and Pre-Qualifications for School Board determination of eligible prospective project bidders. The Burlington Board of School Commissioners has established pre-qualification criteria which a contractor must meet. The criteria and the full Request for Qualifications document are available upon request.
All firms submitting a request for pre-qualification determination will be notified, in writing, 30 days or more prior to the proposed bid opening. The Board of School Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all submitted Pre-Qualifications, to re-advertise, and to waive any and/or all informalities.
Project Description: BSD is seeking pre and post bond CM services for the construction of a new high school and technical center expected to be in the size range of 250,000 – 300,000 square feet and estimated construction cost range of $100m-$150m. The new building will include all program space required by Burlington High School, Burlington Technical Center, ONTOP and Horizon. The project design team is being led by the architectural office of Freeman, French, and Freeman out of Burlington, VT.
The project start date is subject to a voter approved bond in November 2022. Schedule for the new work is planned to begin in the 2023 construction season with a anticipated substantial completion for the start of the 2025 school year.
Pre-qualification statement & submission information:
The Burlington Public School District requests Construction Managers submit Letters of Interest and pre-qualification statements in electronic format not later than June 22, 2022 to PCI - Capital Project Consultants. Contact Marty Spaulding at marty@pcivt.com to obtain the full RFQ and pre-qualification criteria.
