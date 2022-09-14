Burlington School District Demo/Abatement Contractor Pre-Qualification Request 

For the Burlington High School Building Project

The Burlington School District invites interested Demolition/Abatement Contractors to submit a Letter of Interest and Pre-Qualifications for School Board determination of eligible prospective project bidders. The Burlington Board of School Commissioners has established pre-qualification criteria which a contractor must meet. The criteria and the full Request for Qualifications document are available upon request.

All firms submitting a request for pre-qualification determination will be notified, in writing, 30 days or more prior to the proposed bid opening. The Board of School Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all submitted Pre-Qualifications, to re-advertise, and to waive any and/or all informalities.

Project Description: The project includes the abatement, remediation, and demolition of seven buildings at the Burlington High School and Technical Center campus to facilitate construction of a new high school at the campus. Several hazardous building material investigations at the site have identified asbestos containing materials (ACM), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and lead in building materials throughout the buildings.

All accessible asbestos containing materials (ACM) will be removed prior to demolition of the buildings in accordance with Vermont Department of Health (VT DOH) regulations including both friable and non-friable ACM. Due to the presence of PCBs, commingled ACM and PCB building materials will be abated during the pre-demolition phase.

Following ACM abatement, the remainder of the buildings will be demolished in a controlled manner and will be disposed of as PCB Bulk Product. The remediation and demolition activities will be conducted in accordance with applicable VT DOH, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VTDEC), and Environmental Protection Agency rules and regulations.

The project start date is subject to a voter approved bond in November 2022. Schedule for the new work is planned to begin in December 2022 with an anticipated completion for late summer of 2023.

Pre-qualification statement & submission information:

The Burlington Public School District requests Demo/Abatement Contractors to submit Letters of Interest and pre-qualification statements in electronic format not later than September 22, 2022 to PCI - Capital Project Consultants. Contact Marty Spaulding at marty@pcivt.com to obtain the full RFQ and pre-qualification criteria. Project scope questions can be directed to Josh Robinson at jrobinson@fando.com.