Burlington School District: Energy Performance Contracting Services Request for Pre-Qualifications and Proposals 

Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Burlington School District seeks proposals from interested Energy Services Companies (Contractor) to conduct a technical energy audit of facilities and to implement an Energy Performance Contract. The intent is to identify and implement capital improvements that reduce energy and related costs in District facilities in a manner that allows annual cost savings to be applied to the annual payments for improvements. The criteria and the full Request for Proposal and Qualifications documents are available upon request.
The School Board reserves the right to reject any and all Proposals, to re-advertise, and to waive any and or all informalities.
Pre-qualification statement & submission information:
Burlington Public School District Requests Contractors submit Letters of Interest and pre-qualification statements in electronic format not later than 4:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023 to the office of the Burlington School District Property Services. Contact Lyall Smith at lsmith@bsdvt.org to obtain the full RFQ and pre-qualification criteria.
