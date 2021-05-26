Burlington School District Notice: Home Study and Independent School Parents/Guardians 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Burlington School District is inviting all parents/guardians of homeschooled students with special education needs to a virtual meeting on June 2nd at 1:00pm to discuss Proportionate Share Funds. These funds are awarded to those homeschooled students who qualify for special education services. At this meeting we will discuss: Child Find (evaluation of children to determine special education eligibility), determination of proportionate share funds, consultation process, provision of special education and related-services, and provision of a written explanation by the district regarding services.
If you are interested in attending this meeting, please contact Diana Langston at dlangsto@bsdvt.org for the meeting link.
find, follow, fan us: