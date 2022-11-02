 Burlington School District | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 02, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Burlington School District 

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Burlington School District, working with Whiting-Turner Contracting Company (WT) as their construction manager, is accepting subcontractor Pre-qualification submissions for the Burlington High School & Technical Center Project. The project is a new 250,000 SF school and we will be interested in hearing from subcontractors related to ALL DIVISIONS of work.

The BSD Board has an established pre-qualification criteria that all subcontractors interested in bidding on any component of the project that exceeds $500k will be required to meet. The project is anticipated to take place from the Spring of 2023 through Fall 2025. Interested firms may obtain the full RFQ package by e-mailing Dylan.Lozier@whiting-turner.com

