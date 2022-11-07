Burlington Voters Say Yes to $165 Million High School Bond 

new 250,000-square-foot building in its place. The district plans

"We're just feeling really grateful for the community," said superintendent Tom Flanagan. "I think Burlingtonians really voted on their values. What I've heard from the beginning is, [we] deeply care about education and equity in our community. And I want to say to the people who have worried about the cost, we need to go find resources to support this project still, and we need everyone to come together to do that."



Mayor Miro Weinberger also expressed enthusiasm about the result.

"It's a big, exciting night for the city. It's been a very challenging period not to have a permanent high school," Weinberger said. "We were facing this challenge at a time of real financial uncertainty, pain, inflation, and amidst that, it appears that Burlington voters have decisively decided to fix this problem, make sure we have a permanent high school just a few years from now."

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger also expressed concerns in recent months that the high school project could lower the city's credit rating and reduce its ability to pay for other municipal improvements in coming years. But Weinberger ultimately threw his support behind the bond, telling Seven Days in September that the “vision of Burlington as a place of opportunity, as a place where people of all backgrounds want to live, is threatened” if the city doesn’t have a permanent high school.

over three years, beginning in 2023, with the tax increase phased in beginning in 2024.



The school district estimates taxes will increase by 2.85 percent in 2024, by another 6.65 percent in 2025, and by 6.17 percent in 2026, for a total impact of 15.67 percent .

Residents who pay taxes based on their income will owe considerably less. The school district also believes that a change the state legislature recently made in the state's school funding formula will partially offset some of the tax impact.

"Every dollar we bring in means less money we have to borrow," superintendent Tom Flanagan wrote in a community update the week before Election Day. "I promise you we will continue to turn over every rock to find every available dollar."