Burlington Woman Dies After Fall Into Huntington River 

Katie Hartnett

Hartnett, who worked with kindergarteners in the Burlington School District, is the only child of Lisa and Dave Hartnett. Her father, a former Burlington city councilor, is well known in the city's New North End neighborhood, where he manages a convenience store.



The search for Katie Hartnett included members of the Vermont Air National Guard, who scanned the river from a helicopter. They discovered her body in the water around noon Saturday, according to Vermont State Police. Roughly 40 people from numerous search-and-rescue teams, including a swift-water crew from North Carolina that was in Vermont to help with the flood response, worked to recover Hartnett’s body.