Burlington's Swingin’ Pinwheel to Close in March 

Popover stuffed with egg and cheese with a side of bacon gravy at the Swingin' Pinwheel

The Swingin' Pinwheel, a cowboy-themed restaurant at 11 Center Street in Burlington, announced on January 25 on social media that it will close at the end of March. The restaurant space is for sale, and the business will become a food truck, according to a Facebook post that reads, in part: "Moving forward, we are excited to be making Donuts in Essex Junction and to be able to bring our food truck to events. We hope to see you over the next couple of months in Burlington, and afterwards in Essex Junction."

The breakfast-and-lunch restaurant, which opened in 2014, serves egg-and-cheese-filled popovers, biscuits and gravy with eggs, and pinwheel-shaped pastries. It's currently open for takeout service Thursday through Sunday.