Burlington’s Tiny Community Kitchen to Reopen With Weekend Pop-Ups 

Sabah Abbas at Tiny Community Kitchen

The small restaurant space at 156 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington will reopen on May 4 with an expanded menu of weekend pop-up dinners under the Tiny Community Kitchen umbrella. The collaborative project is managed by Maudite Poutine, which closed its poutinerie in that space in February to focus on its mobile business. In the past, local food entrepreneurs cooked at the restaurant only on weeknights; now, they will be the main attraction.

Leah Collier, one of the sibling cofounders of Maudite Poutine, is managing the Tiny Community Kitchen schedule, which will run Thursdays through Saturdays and an occasional Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m. or until sold out. The Maudite Poutine team will continue to use the kitchen during the day to prep for its three poutine trailers.

The first month's calendar features both old favorites, such as Meza Bosnian Cuisine and Sabah's House Middle Eastern food, and new participants. The latter range from Frankie Beefs, which will offer North Shore Massachusetts-style roast beef sandwiches; to Sarita Indian Kitchen, which has been serving its takeout vegetarian menu from Richmond Community Kitchen.

Other May slots are filled with Empress Levi Soul Food, which offers vegan versions of classic soul food; a new operation called Fritto Riso, which makes Italian-inspired stuffed, fried rice balls known as arancini; and Mas Comida, which recently announced a new Church Street food cart featuring Mexican street corn.

Sabah's House has added a shawarma menu, which will be offered on its own night. Collier said she hopes that the popular Barbara Jean's Southern Kitchen, Tiny Community Kitchen's first and most regular previous pop-up, will return in June.

Find the complete calendar at vermontpoutine.com/tiny-community-kitchen.