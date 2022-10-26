Cannabis Shops Are Sprouting Like Weeds in Burlington 

click to enlarge File: Luke Eastman

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has granted three licenses to Burlington retailers and has applications for six more pending — a situation the board's chair called "concerning" during a public meeting on Wednesday.





"If this were Liquor and Lottery, they would not grant nine liquor store licenses to one town, even if it was Burlington," he said, referring to the state department that regulates booze sales.

In an interview later on Wednesday, Pepper said he worried that some of the Burlington shops won't survive. Cannabis businesses don't have Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections if they fail, since the industry is not legal in the eyes of the federal government.



"All these folks that are applying don't have access to traditional sources of capital," Pepper said. "And so a lot of these people are putting up their own money, their friends' money, their family's money. They're doing whatever they can to scrape together enough money to open one of these places ... So the stakes are much higher in this industry than any other." "Anyone who is thinking about getting a retail license should really consider what the population base is, what the customer base is, and how they intend to compete with — if you're thinking about Burlington — nine other locations that are kind of in a very small radius," board chair James Pepper said.

"I do want people to go into this clear-eyed and and know what their competition is going to look like to the extent that we can provide that," Pepper said.

Behind Burlington were three communities with three retail applicants each: Brattleboro/West Brattleboro, Rutland and Montpelier.

As of October 18, the board had received 47 retail applications. The board's executive director, Brynn Hare, made a map of where the applicants planned to open and listed the towns. Pepper said, aside from Burlington, the distribution appeared "pretty decent."Behind Burlington were three communities with three retail applicants each: Brattleboro/West Brattleboro, Rutland and Montpelier.



Ceres — which on October 1 became the first store to open in Burlington — averaged more than 500 daily sales during its first 10 days, the company's CEO, Russ Todia, said earlier this month. He described the early rush as the likely "peak" of demand.



"What we're seeing today we know won't be the same in December," Todia said. "But how different will it look in March?"

"I feel like everyone's got to kind of make that decision like they do with restaurants or anything else," Todia said. "I don't know how promiscuous people will be."

In 2021, Burlington voters approved "opting-in" to cannabis sales, meaning stores can open in the city. And the city recently created a local cannabis control board that can review applications for weed businesses. But the board, which is made up of the city's councilors, has few powers and cannot limit the number of cannabis shops that open.

Traverse said he thinks Burlington was right to opt-in to cannabis sales. But he said the state requires the city to treat cannabis shops the same as any other retail business.



