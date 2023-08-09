 Cartoon: Dog Trainer Llyr Lauderback Shares Some Tips | Comics | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 09, 2023 Arts + Life » Comics

Cartoon: Dog Trainer Llyr Lauderback Shares Some Tips 

By

Published August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Learn more at pawsupvt.com

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Comics »

About The Author

Frances Cannon

Frances Cannon
Bio:
 Frances Cannon is a writer, artist, editor and educator based in Burlington. She will begin teaching this fall at Ohio's Kenyon College as the Mellon Science and Nature Writing Fellow. She also edits for Green Writers Press, Onion River Press and Maple Tree Press, and she teaches at Burlington City Arts. She is the author and illustrator of several books: Walter Benjamin Reimagined, MIT Press; The Highs and Lows of Shapeshift Ma and Big-Little Frank, Gold Wake Press; Tropicalia, Vagabond Press; Sagittaria, Bottlecap Press; and Predator/Play, Ethel Zine and Fling Diction, forthcoming with Green Writers Press. Learn more at frankyfrancescannon.com.

More By This Author

Latest in Comics

  • Herd Mentality: The Life and Times of Cow No. 74

  • Herd Mentality: The Life and Times of Cow No. 74

    At Andersonville Farm in West Glover, manager Nate Hunnewell's chores begin at 3 a.m. The farm's 200 milkers, including this 1,800-pound holstein, produce milk for Jasper Hill Farm Cheese. No. 74 produces roughly 86 pounds of milk per day — more than ten gallons.
    • By Sally Pollak and Rick Veitch
    • May 31, 2023
  • Parenthood Is Gardening and Children Are Trees

  • Parenthood Is Gardening and Children Are Trees

    For some time, I knew that I wanted a garden. It all started as a small wish. I grew geraniums from seeds and potted them by the front door of our condo, then found myself wishing there were more land to plant and look after. I began to envision myself as a gardener.
    • By Elisa Järnefelt
    • May 23, 2023
  • Cartoonist Alison Bechdel Recalls Her Friendship With Ed Koren

  • Cartoonist Alison Bechdel Recalls Her Friendship With Ed Koren

    If you’d told me as a kid that one day I’d be friends with the guy who drew the shaggy creatures in the New Yorker, I would have plotzed (word I learned in the New Yorker). I had no idea Ed Karen lived in Vermont when i moved here in 1990.
    • By Alison Bechdel
    • Apr 19, 2023
  • More »

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Speaking of...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation