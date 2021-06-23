 Cathedral Square: Request For Proposals For Architectural Services | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 23, 2021 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Cathedral Square: Request For Proposals For Architectural Services 

Cathedral Square is seeking proposals for Architectural services to explore the feasibility of a proposed acquisition and renovation of an existing property located in Winooski. The existing, residential care facility is a two-story building containing 46 private rooms and a variety of common spaces. CSC is seeking to change the license to assisted living, renovate the building, and convert up to 9 of the private rooms to Memory Care.

Deadline for proposals is July 2, 2021 no later than 3pm. For complete RFP details, all exhibits, and any questions regarding this project please contact Greg Montgomery at montgomery@cathedralsquare.org.

Cathedral Square is an equal opportunity employer. Women Owned, Minority Owned, Locally Owned and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation