 Cavendish Curiosities: Three Strange But True Medical Oddities | History | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 29, 2022 Arts + Life » History

Cavendish Curiosities: Three Strange But True Medical Oddities 

By and

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More History »

About The Authors

Annabel Driussi

Annabel Driussi
Bio:
 Annabel Driussi is the lead designer at the Ladybroad Ledger, a neuroscience illustrator and a comic artist based in White River Junction. She's currently earning her master's degree in comics at the Center for Cartoon Studies. Catch her playing roller derby in her free time — if you can! Find her work at adriussi.myportfolio.com or on Instagram at @annabel_driussi.
Ken Picard

Ken Picard
Bio:
 Ken Picard has been a Seven Days staff writer since 2002. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Vermont Press Association's 2005 Mavis Doyle award, a general excellence prize for reporters.

More By This Author

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Speaking of...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation