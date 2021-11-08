Celebration Announcement: Jamie Lewis 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Jamie Lewis

Welcome, Jamie Lewis!

Jamie Lewis is the new general manager of the Plainfield Co-op.

The Plainfield Co-op is pleased to welcome Jamie Lewis as our new general manager! Jamie grew up in East Montpelier and has lived in Vermont his whole life. He says that, professionally, he feels "most at home" in co-ops, having worked at both Hunger Mountain and Onion River. "The values, the people, the products and the unique culture inherent" are what he loves about this sort of environment.

He came to us during fall, his favorite time of the year, and right before Halloween, his favorite holiday, which he especially enjoys celebrating with his daughter. His hobbies include drawing, cooking and playing music with his bandmates.

We look forward to working with Jamie and seeing the great things he can contribute to our community.